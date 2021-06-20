comscore Paula Fuga shares how music influenced her life while facing personal challenges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Paula Fuga shares how music influenced her life while facing personal challenges

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  COURTESY BRUSHFIRE RECORDS Paula Fuga's "Rain on Sunday."

    COURTESY BRUSHFIRE RECORDS

    Paula Fuga’s “Rain on Sunday.”

  COURTESY SEAN MICHAEL HOWER Paula Fuga's career took another step forward after Jack Johnson heard her at a North Shore kickball tournament. Johnson invited her to play his Kokua Festival in 2007. It was the start of a working relationship that continues to this day.

    COURTESY SEAN MICHAEL HOWER

    Paula Fuga’s career took another step forward after Jack Johnson heard her at a North Shore kickball tournament. Johnson invited her to play his Kokua Festival in 2007. It was the start of a working relationship that continues to this day.

Growing up in Waimanalo in the 1980s, Paula Fuga didn’t have an easy life. Her father left the family when she was 4. Living with her mother eventually meant living in a tent on the beach and sometimes scavenging for food. Read more

