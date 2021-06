Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Top workplace honors are based on employee feedback from participating companies. Organizations are grouped by size. Participation is free. Read more

Mask on. Mask off.

Keep your distance. Wash your hands.

Work remotely. Get on Zoom.

It’s been a challenging 15 months in Hawaii for employees and employers alike, but many companies have persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic and come through for their workers under trying times.

Hawaii went from having the lowest unemployment rate in the country to the highest, but the state’s tourism-dependent economy is now rebounding faster than local experts had anticipated. And with the state turning the corner and headed toward normalcy, it’s time to recognize those companies that stepped up for their workforce during a period of need to foster outstanding employee relationships and healthy cultures.

Those are the companies that the Honolulu Star-Advertiser would like to hear about as it seeks employee nominations to honor Hawaii Top Workplaces. The project is a partnership with Exton, Pa.-based workplace research and consulting firm Energage. Top workplace honors are based on employee feedback from participating companies. Organizations are grouped by size. Participation is free.

Any public, private, nonprofit or government organization with 35 or more employees in Hawaii is eligible and is evaluated by its employees through a 24-question survey. Companies will be surveyed during July through September.

“Especially considering the unprecedented challenges both employers and employees have faced this past year, we are pleased to partner with Energage in bringing the Top Workplaces awards program and its many benefits to Hawaii,” said Dennis Francis, president and publisher of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “World-class companies are doing business here in the islands and it is important they be recognized for their dedication.

“Recognition by a company’s own employees as a Top Workplace not only retains these quality employees but also attracts the best talent Hawaii has to offer. This process brings new intelligence into the marketplace, and Hawaii’s newspaper provides the perfect platform on which to highlight local businesses and their commitment to people.”

Anyone can nominate a company at staradvertiser.com/nominate or by calling 808-466-8623. Nominations are due by July 23. Winners will be published early next year.

Companies must agree to allow their employees to take the anonymous survey, which should take less than five minutes to complete. Each survey has a unique code to ensure that employees complete only one survey.

A 35% response rate is required to be considered for Top Workplaces designation. For organizations with fewer than 85 employees, 30 survey responses are required.

Both the Star-Advertiser and Energage will reach out to island companies over a 12-week period to seek participation in the program. This includes participating not only through the newspaper and its website, but also through email campaigns, social media and phone calls.

“We know companies have worked very hard during the pandemic to serve the needs of employees and customers,” said Bob Helbig, Energage media partnerships director. “Great companies have risen to the challenge. They have found ways to innovate. They have found ways to communicate better. Strong companies are doing a better job listening and responding to the circumstances. When employees at all levels of an organization work together to meet these challenges, the organization comes out stronger. Companies deserve to be celebrated for what they have accomplished during these times.”

Employers that participate in the Top Workplaces survey can use their results to see areas where they’re strong and reveal problem areas, as well as encourage workplace pride, boost recruiting and raise their business profile.

“The Top Workplaces survey reveals important insights about what employees really think about their organization,” Helbig said. “It highlights areas of strength and opportunities for improvement. It also ensures that leaders of organizations are listening to what employees have to say. These insights are the foundation of improvement and growth.”

Companies receive a free overview of their results and, if they choose, can purchase a more in-depth analysis. But there is no obligation to purchase anything, including any results analysis.

Energage, which conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 59 markets, surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 7,000 organizations in the past year.

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” Energage CEO Eric Rubino said. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization.”

—

Hawaii Top Workplaces

Any public, private, nonprofit or government organization in Hawaii with a workforce of 35 or more is eligible to be nominated by their employees and evaluated through a 24-question survey.

>> Partners: Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Energage

>> Eligibility: Hawaii organizations with 35 or more employees

>> Nomination deadline: July 23

>> Publication: early 2022

>> Website for nominations: staradvertiser.com/nominate

>> Phone number for nominations: 808-466-8623