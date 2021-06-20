comscore TheBus to stop using paper passes, sees steady increase in Oahu ridership | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
TheBus to stop using paper passes, sees steady increase in Oahu ridership

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MARCH 1 People wore masks as they rode TheBus at downtown Honolulu in March. Starting July 1, paper day passes will be discontinued.

TheBus will stop selling paper monthly passes today and passengers instead will be expected to use the new HOLO card that allows them to load funds online. Read more

