Kamehameha Schools envisions phased redevelopment of Kapalama
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:51 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kamehameha Schools plans to redevelop this corner of Dillingham Boulevard and Kohou Street, which is occupied by Excellent Motor Group, within two to five years.
COURTESY KAMEHAMEHA SCHOOLS
Kamehameha Schools, the state’s largest private landowner, is planning for three residential high-rise towers, a retail marketplace and several acres of open space to replace industrial buildings along Kapalama Canal.