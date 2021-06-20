comscore New Hawaii coach Rich Hill has passion for baseball and the ocean | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New Hawaii coach Rich Hill has passion for baseball and the ocean

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2013 Rich Hill, right, talked to his team during an NCAA regional game in Los Angeles on May 31, 2013. Two years ago, Hill completed the Maui 2 Molokai Challenge and called the experience “magical.”

There is no doubt the new University of Hawaii baseball coach is a stand-up guy. Two years ago, Rich Hill competed in the Maui 2 Molokai Challenge, a stand-up paddleboard competition spanning 27 miles. It took Hill about 51⁄2 hours to navigate the downwind course across the Pailolo Channel. Read more

