comscore Hawaii’s unemployment rate plunges to 7.3% | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s unemployment rate plunges to 7.3%

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

Hawaii’s labor market proved to be resilient in the face of the surging COVID-19 virus as the unemployment rate in July plunged to a 16-month low of 7.3% and nonfarm payroll jobs jumped by 10,200 over the previous month. Read more

