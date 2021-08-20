comscore Patrols increase at Oahu’s Laniakea Beach to protect sea turtles as visitors increase | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Patrols increase at Oahu’s Laniakea Beach to protect sea turtles as visitors increase

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  According to volunteer turtle protectors Malama na Honu, incidents of turtle harassment and crowding have worsened at Laniakea Beach as Oahu sees more tourists. Above, a crowd watched turtles Wednesday at the popular North Shore beach.

    According to volunteer turtle protectors Malama na Honu, incidents of turtle harassment and crowding have worsened at Laniakea Beach as Oahu sees more tourists. Above, a crowd watched turtles Wednesday at the popular North Shore beach.

  Above, a turtle eats seaweed off the rocky beach area.

    Above, a turtle eats seaweed off the rocky beach area.

  Above, a Malama na Honu volunteer, right, stands on Laniakea Beach giving information to anyone interested.

    Above, a Malama na Honu volunteer, right, stands on Laniakea Beach giving information to anyone interested.

Oahu’s surge in tourism has generated larger waves of visitors to the North Shore’s Laniakea Beach Park, popularly dubbed Turtle Beach, and people continue to break the law by harassing the endangered green sea turtles there, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and the turtle conservation group Malama na Honu report. Read more

