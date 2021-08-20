Rearview: Some Hawaii theme parks have stood the test of time
- By Bob Sigall
-
Today
- Updated 12:28 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
Sea Life Park visitors can see dolphins, sea lions, penguins and turtles.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
The Dole Plantation past Wahiawa evolved out of a fruit stand on the side of the road in 1951.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree