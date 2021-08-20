Hawaii Kai Elite wins third straight at Babe Ruth 13U World Series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Kai Elite closed pool play at the Babe Ruth 13U World Series with a 6-4 win over host Jamestown, N.Y., on Thursday. Read more

Jaxson Cadiz earned the win on the mound and drove in a run in Hawaii Kai’s five-run rally in the second inning. DJ Kauahi closed out the win to earn the save. Hawaii Kai tied Eau Claire, Wis., atop the pool at 3-1 and will be the No. 2 seed due to its opening-day loss to Eau Claire.

Hawaii Kai Elite faces Atlantic Shores, N.J., in a quarterfinal game today at 9 a.m.