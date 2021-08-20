Sports Hawaii Kai Elite wins third straight at Babe Ruth 13U World Series By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:03 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii Kai Elite closed pool play at the Babe Ruth 13U World Series with a 6-4 win over host Jamestown, N.Y., on Thursday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii Kai Elite closed pool play at the Babe Ruth 13U World Series with a 6-4 win over host Jamestown, N.Y., on Thursday. Jaxson Cadiz earned the win on the mound and drove in a run in Hawaii Kai’s five-run rally in the second inning. DJ Kauahi closed out the win to earn the save. Hawaii Kai tied Eau Claire, Wis., atop the pool at 3-1 and will be the No. 2 seed due to its opening-day loss to Eau Claire. Hawaii Kai Elite faces Atlantic Shores, N.J., in a quarterfinal game today at 9 a.m. Previous Story Running back Dedrick Parson has a mix of speed and power that can play anywhere in Hawaii’s offense