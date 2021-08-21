Friends of Haiku Stairs urges lawmakers to keep the trail open
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:42 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2002
The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands wants the stairs removed because of potential liability resulting from hikers.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree