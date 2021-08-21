comscore Hawaii businesses reluctant on mandating COVID-19 shots for employees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii businesses reluctant on mandating COVID-19 shots for employees

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM More than half of isle businesses that responded to a survey said they do not plan to mandate COVID-19 shots. Above, Jared Higa­shi, vice president of government and community affairs for the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, held his coronavirus vaccination card Friday.

    More than half of isle businesses that responded to a survey said they do not plan to mandate COVID-19 shots. Above, Jared Higa­shi, vice president of government and community affairs for the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, held his coronavirus vaccination card Friday.

Coronavirus cases in Hawaii have been steadily climbing, particularly among those who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 shot. However, a recent survey shows that a majority of Hawaii businesses are not planning to mandate vaccinations for employees. Read more

