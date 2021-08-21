comscore Native Hawaiians explore science, culture on 15-day sail to Papahanaumokuakea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Native Hawaiians explore science, culture on 15-day sail to Papahanaumokuakea

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.
  • COURTESY JASON PATTERSON / ‘OIWI TV Native Hawaiian scientists and community members arrive at Nihoa, the easternmost island of the Papa­hanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

    COURTESY JASON PATTERSON / ‘OIWI TV

    Native Hawaiian scientists and community members arrive at Nihoa, the easternmost island of the Papa­hanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

  • COURTESY JASON PATTERSON / ‘OIWI TV The nine Native Hawaiians take a selfie on Nihoa.

    COURTESY JASON PATTERSON / ‘OIWI TV

    The nine Native Hawaiians take a selfie on Nihoa.

The crew members, who returned Saturday after sailing 1,000 nautical miles, are working on scientific studies about sea level rise and intertidal fisheries management. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii auto sales more than doubled in second quarter

Scroll Up