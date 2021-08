Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Atlas Insurance Agency has announced that Adrene Thompson has rejoined the team as a senior claims consultant in the Client Consulting Unit. Thompson brings 12 years of insurance industry experience to the Atlas team. She holds a Workers’ Compensation Adjuster License and an Associate in Arts degree in paralegal studies from Ashworth College.

>> Kupu, a conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, has announced that Kepa Barrett was promoted to the position of external affairs officer. Barrett has been involved with Kupu for 10 years. He started with Kupu in high school, as a participant in the Hawaii Youth Conservation Corps Summer Program, before becoming a summer program coordinator.

