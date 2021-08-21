comscore Honolulu prosecutor Steven Alm undeterred by outcome in Sykap case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu prosecutor Steven Alm undeterred by outcome in Sykap case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu prosecuting attorney Steven Alm speaks during a news conference on June 30.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu prosecuting attorney Steven Alm speaks during a news conference on June 30.

Despite two historic, failed attempts to put three Honolulu police officers on trial for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap, Prosecuting Attorney Steven S. Alm maintains the trio’s actions were not justified and vowed to continue to seek justice wherever the evidence takes his office, regardless of the target. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii auto sales more than doubled in second quarter

Scroll Up