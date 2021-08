Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Kai Elite’s run at the Babe Ruth 13U World Series ended with a 4-2 loss to Atlantic Shores, N.J., in a quarterfinal game on Friday in Jamestown, N.Y. Read more

Hawaii Kai Elite’s run at the Babe Ruth 13U World Series ended with a 4-2 loss to Atlantic Shores, N.J., in a quarterfinal game on Friday in Jamestown, N.Y.

After Atlantic Shores took a 3-0 lead after two innings, Hawaii Kai answered with a run in the fourth and loaded the bases in the seventh. But Atlantic Shores’ Ryan Baldwin pitched out of trouble and Hawaii Kai closed the tournament at 3-2.

Hudson Nishina went 2-for-3 with a double for Hawaii Kai Elite.