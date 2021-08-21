comscore University of Hawaii’s most popular fall sports will not have fans in attendance for their home openers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii’s most popular fall sports will not have fans in attendance for their home openers

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 a.m.
  Hawaii football's home opener will be on Clarence TC Ching Field as planned, but it will be without fans in attendance.

Spectators will not be permitted to attend the 2021 home openers of University of Hawaii sporting events. Read more

