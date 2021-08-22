comscore Column: Isles’ history shows pono way to be safe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Isles’ history shows pono way to be safe

  • By Scott K. Parker
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

While I certainly respect the views and opinions of those in our community regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, I feel compelled not only as a Native Hawaiian, but as a leader of a Native Hawaiian-serving organization, to highlight the peril our people have historically faced in light of foreign disease and epidemics brought to our homeland. Read more

Letters: History repeats itself and we don't learn; Bring positive energy to heal our world; Pictures can discourage those considering shots

