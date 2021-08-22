K-Drama: Donghui must cope with difficulties on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 7

6:40 p.m. today

As Producer Kim boasts that he found Cheolmin’s sister, Seongjoon looks at Donghui with disdain. Mijoo walks in and sees Donghui. Donghui is branded as the sister to a fraudster who swindled the company’s fund.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. today

Donghui starts working at Seongjoon’s company, but things are not rosy. Seeing Donghui this way weighs heavily on Seongjoon’s heart. Seongjoon’s presence makes Hyunwoo uncomfortable.

“Racket Boys”

Episode 18

7:45 p.m. Monday

The odds are stacked against Hae-kang and Woo-chan in the finals, but they fight to the very end. At the national team draft selection tournament, both Se-yoon and Hae-kang go up against two strong adversaries. Will they realize their dreams?

“Birthday Letter”

PART 1 OF 2

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

A birthday letter to an ­elderly man has him yearning to meet up again with his first love. Turbulence and tragedy consumed the couples’ time together during World War II. In their sunset years, they are given a chance at closure from past pain.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 117-118

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

It’s two years later: Jung-min and Ji-eun now have twins, a boy and a girl. However, their relationship suffers because Jung-min resents that Ji-eun seems too focused on work. Jung-min asks his childhood friend Seung-joo to make Ji-eun jealous in order to spice up their marriage, but the ploy backfires.

Episodes 119-120 (FINALE)

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Jung-min finally learns that Ji-eun has been seeing a psychiatrist. As his wedding with Bok-ja nears, Yeo-jin discovers the identity of his biological father. Jin-sung and Yeo-jin try to come to grips with the fact that they are biological father and son. Ji-eun is offered the position of Seorin’s CEO.

“Penthouse III”

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Friday

Logan and Soo-ryeon have a miraculous reunion while Dan-tae’s desires for Cheonsu District grows. Five people work in concert to avenge Yoon-hee’s death.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Eun-byul exhibits side effects of the drugs she’s been taking. She remembers things the drugs were supposed to have erased. Seok-kyung comes back home to discover a shocking truth.

