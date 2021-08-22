comscore Kauai girl receives national award for service after starting community food pantry | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kauai girl receives national award for service after starting community food pantry

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • COURTESY HARNEET BAJWA Emilia Knudsen started her own food pantry, a small cupboard propped up on a couple of bricks on the side of the road in front of her house in Kapaa.

Young philanthropist Emilia Knudsen of Kapaa, Kauai, who raised funds to open a free food pantry during the height of the pandemic, has received The President’s Volunteer Service Gold Award for 2020. Read more

