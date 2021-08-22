comscore Lonely, colorful vulture to be honored with activity day at Honolulu Zoo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lonely, colorful vulture to be honored with activity day at Honolulu Zoo

  • By Greta Beigel Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • COURTESY ROD KUBA The Honolulu Zoo’s king vulture.

    The Honolulu Zoo’s king vulture.

The loneliness of Lockdown 2020 affected not only a human populace confronting COVID-19 in Hawaii, but also touched the animal kingdom, in particular one standout denizen of the Hono­lulu Zoo, a solitary king vulture. Read more

