Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Arithmechicks Take Away: A Math Story”

By Ann Marie Stephens, illustrated by Jia Liu

The Arithmechicks are back and they are having a sleepover! Join in as the chicks incorporate math into their slumber party.

Ages 4-8

—

“A Pho Love Story”

By Loan Le

High school seniors Baao and Linh, whose feuding families own competing Vietnamese restaurants, conceal their budding romance, as well as Linh’s desire to become an artist.

Ages 12 and up