Big SpaceX Starship will splash down near Kauai — with a bit of uncertainty built into first test
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:39 p.m.
COURTESY SPACEX
Elon Musk has been tweeting updates of his plans for a SpaceX flight, which includes deorbiting in the Pacific, near Kauai. The SpaceX Starship is shown with upper stage and “Super Heavy” booster mated Aug. 10 in a test stack of the nearly 400-foot rocket ship at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.