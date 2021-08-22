comscore Big SpaceX Starship will splash down near Kauai — with a bit of uncertainty built into first test | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Big SpaceX Starship will splash down near Kauai — with a bit of uncertainty built into first test

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  • COURTESY SPACEX Elon Musk has been tweeting updates of his plans for a SpaceX flight, which includes deorbiting in the Pacific, near Kauai. The SpaceX Starship is shown with upper stage and “Super Heavy” booster mated Aug. 10 in a test stack of the nearly 400-foot rocket ship at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.

In coming months, Elon Musk’s SpaceX could launch its nearly 400-foot Starship on its first orbital test flight most of the way around Earth, with the spacecraft’s 164-foot-long, 30-foot-diameter upper stage aiming for a rocket­-powered “soft” ocean landing just 62 miles northwest of Kauai. Read more

