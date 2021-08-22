comscore Hawaii’s youth plant seeds of sustainability in annual environmental program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s youth plant seeds of sustainability in annual environmental program

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kaiser High School student Yonjin Lee holds the stem of an aweoweo shrub to show a cluster of flower buds.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kaiser High School student Yonjin Lee holds the stem of an aweoweo shrub to show a cluster of flower buds.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Paul Balazs’ students at Kaiser High School have been propagating native plants for the Keawawa Wetland.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Paul Balazs’ students at Kaiser High School have been propagating native plants for the Keawawa Wetland.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kaiser High School student Yonjin Lee, along with other students, have been propagating native plants for the Keawawa Wetland. The project has won their school an annual sustainability award from Kupu. Lee is shown in the Kaiser High School native Hawaiian garden in July.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kaiser High School student Yonjin Lee, along with other students, have been propagating native plants for the Keawawa Wetland. The project has won their school an annual sustainability award from Kupu. Lee is shown in the Kaiser High School native Hawaiian garden in July.

Restoring native plant habitat can be grueling, but it’s also very rewarding, says Yongjin Lee, 17, who has been growing indigenous shrubs from seeds in his Hawaii Kai backyard and outplanting them in a nearby wetland and on the campuses of Kaiser High School, where he is a senior, and Haha­ione Elementary School. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu prosecutor Steven Alm undeterred by outcome in Sykap case

Scroll Up