Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.

>> The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that Kolten Wong had a little fun Wednesday after stealing second base against former Cardinals teammate Yadier Molina, taking the base out of the ground after the game at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium and getting it autographed by Molina for display in his home.

>> Pitcher Jordan Yamamoto (Saint Louis) started a rehab assignment with the Mets’ Florida Complex League rookie team Friday. He allowed one hit and struck out one batter in one inning.

>> The Pirates designated outfielder Ka‘ai Tom for assignment Monday when he was activated from the injured list and outrighted him to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

>> The Indianapolis Indians released pitcher Steven Wright on Thursday.

>> Akron pitcher Joey Cantillo (‘Kailua) started a rehab assignment Friday with the Indians’ Arizona Complex League rookie team. He pitched two scoreless innings in his first action of the year, allowing a hit and a walk and striking out two batters.

>> Catcher Micah Yonamine (‘Iolani) started a rehab assignment with the Phillies’ Florida Complex League team on Aug. 14. So far he is 1-for-5 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

>> Pitcher Dylan Spain was promoted to the Augusta GreenJackets, the Braves’ Low A affiliate, on Tuesday. In four professional appearances, Spain has yet to allow a run.

>> Outfielder Shane Sasaki has followed one of the hottest runs of his young career with his worst struggled as a pro. Coming off a 10-game hitting streak capped by his hitting a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of a game his rookie league team won, Sasaki is hitless in 21 at-bats over six games, his batting average dropping from .292 to .221.

>> Pitcher Aaron Davenport was assigned to the Indians’ rookie affiliate in the Arizona Complex League on Wednesday. He made his pro debut the following day with a rare four-strikeout inning to open the game. He allowed no baserunners other than the one who struck out on a wild pitch and took first.

>> Pitcher Hunter Breault was assigned to the Athletics’ rookie affilaite in the Arizona Complex League on Monday. He made his pro debut that night with a scoreless fifth inning that earned him the win.

