Senior Skyler Williams looks to lead the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team

Over her first three years of college volleyball, Skyler Williams learned from the seniors who preceded her in the Rainbow Wahine program.

Now entering her final year, Williams reflects on the lessons of past seasons with an eye on providing guidance for those who follow.

“I’m grateful for all the seniors I’ve had before me,” Williams said. “Just seeing the progression of the coaching staff and the gym culture, it’s a beautiful thing to build on now.”

Williams, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker, opens her delayed senior season on Friday when UH faces Fairfield in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Williams and junior defensive specialist Janelle Gong return as the longest tenured players in the program, both joining the Wahine in 2017, also Robyn Ah Mow’s first year as head coach.

She is among three seniors on this year’s roster — along with libero Kyra Hanawahine and outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle — and eight returning letterwinners from the 2019 team that went 26-4 and advanced to the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Nine are entering their first season with the Wahine, with three members of the incoming class making the trek from Europe to join the program.

“I think I try to be a role model and try to help as much as I can. I know it’s difficult, especially with a lot of them moving so far away from home,” Williams said. “I’m trying to build that sisterhood within these girls. As far as sports and academics here, I’m trying to teach them what I’ve experienced so they can do the same when they’re seniors.”

Williams’ UH experience began with a 12-block performance in the 2017 opener against Marquette. After posting 88 kills in 29 matches over her first two years in the program, Williams took a leap in her junior season with 186 total kills (2.19 per set) while leading the Big West with a .393 hitting percentage.

She ranked second in the league with 1.22 blocks per set, trailing only Wahine teammate Amber Igiede’s 1.33, and both UH middles were All-Big West first-team selections.

Williams had designs on building on the breakout season heading into 2020 before the pandemic eventually led to last December’s announcement that the Big West had canceled the 2020 fall sports seasons.

While most other conferences shifted women’s volleyball to the spring, culminating with the NCAA Tournament in April, Williams and the Wahine were left to await their opportunity in the fall.

“It was super devastating, especially to see other teams play and compete,” Williams said. “But now, the thing we talk about in the gym all the time is gratitude.

“We’re just grateful that we have this opportunity now to get in the gym, to practice, to get better, to get one step closer to our goals. We value every second, every rep when we’re in the gym.”

The return of Williams and Igiede provides the Wahine with a proven presence at the net. They’re joined by 6-3 freshman Anna Kiraly, who enrolled at UH last year and is preparing for her college debut this week.

Williams said the trio is “definitely meshing and I love how we share the knowledge the coaches will give us individually.”

“Even though we still compete for those two starting spots, we help each other every chance we can get,” she said.

Along with her athleticism, Williams said Igiede provides “high energy (and) high spirit,” on the court.

“When someone’s having a hard time they can just look to Amber for her high energy … (and) her positivity,” Williams said of the sophomore.

Williams also uses her perspective to help in Kiraly’s transition by “leading from the experience I’ve had each season and helping her out so she’s prepared before she steps on to the court.”

“You’ll realize the title and how heavy this ‘H’ means once you step on the court.”