Affordable senior housing complex set to rise in Moiliili

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
    The six-story apartment building named Hale Makana O Mo‘ili‘ili will have 105 units. Rent is projected at $521 to $1,226 for low-income seniors.

A cluster of nearly century-old homes in Moiliili is slated for demolition next month to make way for high-density affordable housing serving seniors with low incomes. Read more

