Hawaiian Airlines gets call to assist with Afghanistan evacuation mission

  • By William Cole and Allison Schaefers wcole@staradvertiser.com aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020 Two Hawaiian Airlines A330 Airbus planes will be used as part of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet. Above, the company’s 278-seat aircraft is seen at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    Two Hawaiian Airlines A330 Airbus planes will be used as part of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet. Above, the company’s 278-seat aircraft is seen at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Two Hawaiian Airlines aircraft are among 18 activated by the Defense Department as part of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet to help with evacuations from the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Pentagon announced Sunday. Read more

