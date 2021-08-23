comscore Honolulu police whistleblower alleges retaliation, discrimination in suit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu police whistleblower alleges retaliation, discrimination in suit

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A Honolulu police detective alleges investigators delayed the pursuit of a missing baby by more than 48 hours and then retaliated against the detective when she tried to bring the negligence to light, according to a civil complaint. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: July 12-July 16, 2021

Scroll Up