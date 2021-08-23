comscore University of Hawaii women’s soccer team wins exhibition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii women’s soccer team wins exhibition

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A Kelci Sumida goal proved to be the difference as the University of Hawaii women’s soccer team defeated Hawaii Pacific University 1-0 in an exhibition match on Sunday at the UH Lower Campus practice field. Read more

