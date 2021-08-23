University of Hawaii women’s soccer team wins exhibition

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A Kelci Sumida goal proved to be the difference as the University of Hawaii women’s soccer team defeated Hawaii Pacific University 1-0 in an exhibition match on Sunday at the UH Lower Campus practice field. Read more

A Kelci Sumida goal proved to be the difference as the University of Hawaii women’s soccer team defeated Hawaii Pacific University 1-0 in an exhibition match on Sunday at the UH Lower Campus practice field.

Sumida, a junior midfielder and Moanalua alumna, found the back of the net at the 52:35 mark in the second period. Freshman forward Trini Quiroz was credited with the assist.

UH outshot HPU 19-2 (9-2 UH shots on goal advantage) in the exhibition as Rainbow Wahine goalkeeper Lauren Marquez recorded the shutout.

Hawaii closed out its exhibition schedule 2-0 and prepares for the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff on Friday as it takes on North Texas (2-0) at 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. In the earlier match, South Dakota State faces Idaho State (0-1-1) at 4:30 p.m.

Hawaii Pacific (1-0) faces South Dakota State (2-0) on Wednesday, 3 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.