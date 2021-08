Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This preseason, University of Hawaii receiver Tru Edwards has aced every challenge.

He credits tutoring from his father Troy Edwards, a former NFL receiver who was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round selection — 13th overall — in the 1999 draft.

“He helps me a lot,” Tru Edwards said. “He basically gave me the answers to the test. He taught me everything he did, all he’d been through. He told me how certain things are going to go. He’s been right so far.”

Edwards has worked his way into the receiver rotation after transferring from Navarro College (Texas) in June. Edwards, who is 6 feet 3 and 195 pounds, is utilized as a wideout on go routes and jump-ball plays. He caught scoring passes in both of the training camp’s scrimmages. “I’m also learning the inside a little bit, too,” Edwards said.

Edwards has formed an easy connection with quarterbacks Chevan Cordeiro and freshman Brayden Schager. Edwards, a graduate of Mansfield Legacy High, and Schager played in the same Texas district. “It’s been nice working with both of them,” Edwards said. “They’re really good quarterbacks.”

Edwards, who was born in Shreveport, La., also has lived in Florida and St. Louis. He began playing competitive football at 6, as a running back, before moving to his father’s position. Edwards said he embraces Texas’ passion for football, particularly the high school games played under the Friday night lights.

“They say everything is bigger in Texas,” Edwards said. “Football is really big in Texas. I like that.”

At Navarro College, Edwards was a featured receiver in the Bulldogs’ Air Raid offense. The 2020 season was pushed to the spring because of the pandemic.

This year, Edwards led the Bulldogs with 39 receptions for 434 yards and four touchdowns.

While there are some similarities between the Air Raid and UH’s run-and-gun offense — no huddles, backs curling into the flats, deep routes — Edwards had to learn new concepts. “You’ve just got to get adjusted to it,” Edwards said.

He said his father has been helpful.

“We talk every day,” Edwards said. “He asks me how the practice went, and I tell him. He gives me tips. I like to keep listening and working hard.”

Edwards said he did not hesitate in accepting a scholarship offer from the Warriors. “I felt it was the best fit for me,” he said. “They throw a lot. I knew the quarterback was good. I just heard in Hawaii, they make everything like a family.”

Edwards has ties with Hawaii through his father. Troy Edwards and running back Chris Fuamatu-Maafala were teammates with the Steelers and then Jacksonville Jaguars. Hawaii-reared offensive guards Vince Manuwai and Chris Naeole, as well as receiver/returner Chad Owens, were Jaguars at the same time with Troy Edwards.

“The food, the weather, the beaches,” Tru Edwards listed his favorite Hawaii things. “Everybody is nice out here, laid back, chill. Everyone is willing to help you out. It’s pretty nice. It’s a good experience.”