Breakfast with a dash of local flair
- By Nadine Kam
Today
- Updated 2:28 p.m.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Hash this out Kalo and kalua pork hash ($16) comes blanketed by two family farmed Shaka Moa eggs and bok choy.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Dozens of koi greet visitors at Pagoda Floating Restaurant.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Smashed avocado toast with arugula and tomatoes ($12) with the addition of an egg ($3 more)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Greek yogurt ($12) is topped with seasonal fruit, including kiwi, dragonfruit and berries.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A rich, caramelized onion gravy covers every layer of the Ohana Cattle Co. beef loco moco ($18).
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
The French toast ($10) starts with Punaluu sweet bread. Caramelized bananas or macerated berries ($4) are optional toppings.
