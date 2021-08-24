comscore Breakfast with a dash of local flair | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Breakfast with a dash of local flair

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 2:28 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Hash this out Kalo and kalua pork hash ($16) comes blanketed by two family farmed Shaka Moa eggs and bok choy.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Dozens of koi greet visitors at Pagoda Floating Restaurant.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Smashed avocado toast with arugula and tomatoes ($12) with the addition of an egg ($3 more)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Greek yogurt ($12) is topped with seasonal fruit, including kiwi, dragonfruit and berries.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A rich, caramelized onion gravy covers every layer of the Ohana Cattle Co. beef loco moco ($18).

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    The French toast ($10) starts with Punaluu sweet bread. Caramelized bananas or macerated berries ($4) are optional toppings.

In pondering the future of restaurants a few years ago, I spoke of the ever-shrinking restaurant in light of a younger generation of chefs no longer willing to spend years toiling for someone else Read more

Previous Story
Rosé all the way
Next Story
A fresh catch

Scroll Up