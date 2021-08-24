Keep calm and curry on

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The magic bullet in the toolbox of many skilled vegetarian cooks is mushroom seasoning, a powerful flavor booster generally made with dried shiitake mushrooms and salt, ground into a powder or fine granules. Several brands may be found in Asian markets and better-stocked supermarkets.

Tzu Chi cooks like the Po Lo Ku brand from Singapore, which has no MSG. It is available locally, or may be ordered online. The seasoning stands in for chicken or beef bouillon or may be dissolved in water to replace a meat stock.

This hearty curry packs plenty of richness, thanks to the coconut milk and the umami boost from the mushroom seasoning.

The protein comes from two types of beans, which you can get ready to cook from a can, or precook them yourself. If you’re starting from dry beans you’ll need about 1/4 pound of each type. They will triple in volume when cooked.

Vietnamese-style Chickpea Curry

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup vegetable oil, divided

• 1 large onion, diced

• 3 stalks lemongrass, cut in 3-inch lengths

• 1 head garlic, separated into cloves and minced

• 1 can tomato paste

• 1-1/4 tablespoons curry powder

• 1/2 pound baby carrots

• 1 can chickpeas, drained

• 1 can black-eyed peas, drained

• 1-1/4 tablespoons sugar

• 3/4 tablespoon salt

• 3/4 tablespoon mushroom powder (or substitute vegetable bouillon)

• 1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk

Directions:

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and sauté until soft; remove onions to a bowl.

Add 2 more tablespoons oil and sauté lemon grass until fragrant; remove lemon grass to another bowl.

Sauté garlic in the same oil, then return onions to pan. Add tomato paste and curry powder; stir together. Add carrots. Stir-fry until carrots are tender but not too soft.

Stir in beans. Add remaining ingredients and return lemon grass to pan; stir and bring to a boil, then remove from heat. Remove lemon grass before serving.

Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 400 calories, 25 g fat, 14 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 1800 mg sodium, 39 g carbohydrate, 8 g fiber, 11 g sugar, 11 g protein. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

