Crave

Tea Party

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:03 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    The Kahala's tea menu features pure teas, as well as exclusive blends created from high-quality, sustainable local ingredients.

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Three tiers of scones, savory sandwiches and sweet treats are all a part of The Kahala's afternoon tea.

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Vintage 1795 is a robust black tea with oak and earth flavors.

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Hawaii smoked ˚ sh baguette, “deviled” egg and curried chicken salad sandwiches

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Chocolate eclair, green tea mille crepe, pot de creme and other sweet treats

Pinkies up — the famous afternoon tea at The Kahala Hotel & Resort is back with elevated flair. Read more

