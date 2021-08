Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired two new independent agents for its Honolulu office. Read more

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired two new independent agents for its Honolulu office:

>> Malia Gibson-­Bandmann previously served as a Realtor-associate at Locations LLC. She has 15 years of residential real estate experience. Gibson-­Bandmann has been nominated twice for the Aloha Aina Award, was featured in Hono­lulu Magazine as a top agent and earned the senior real estate specialist designation.

>> Christopher J.K. Tasaka previously served as a Realtor-­associate at Locations LLC. He has been licensed since 2015.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.