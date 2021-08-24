Remnants of storm Linda soak islands

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The remnants of former Hurricane Linda brought wind and heavy rain to the islands Monday, leaving much-needed moisture in areas suffering from drought. Read more

The remnants of former Hurricane Linda brought wind and heavy rain to the islands Monday, leaving much-needed moisture in areas suffering from drought.

The National Weather Service said strong, gusty wind was possible across Kauai County on Monday night, while heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were also possible across the entire state.

A flash flood watch was in effect late Monday night for all the islands, and so was a wind advisory for Oahu, while a wind advisory was expected to remain in effect for Niihau and Kauai until 6 a.m. today.

A high-surf advisory was expected to remain in effect until 6 a.m. today for Olomana, eastern and southern Kauai, East Honolulu and the windward Koolaus.

A small-craft advisory was also expected to be in effect for most ocean waters until 6 p.m. today.

The system, forecasters said, was expected to move to the west of the state today, leaving typical tradewind weather featuring windward and mountain showers for the rest of the week.

Flash flood advisories were issued for most of the state Monday, and many windward areas at times experienced rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

There were no reports of major damage caused by the wind and rain.

As of last week some 64% of the state was considered abnormally dry, with more than 40% of the state suffering from moderate drought or worse.