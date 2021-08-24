Remnants of storm Linda soak islands
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:30 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A group draped in blue beach towels walked down Ohua Avenue after a swim on a rainy Monday in Waikiki.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Chase Peterson, visiting from New York with his family, sat soaked in the rain Monday with his turtle along Kalakaua Avenue.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The main thoroughfare along Waikiki was empty, above.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree