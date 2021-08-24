comscore Tech View: Now is the time to prepare for your digital afterlife | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: Now is the time to prepare for your digital afterlife

  • By Ryan Ozawa
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.
  • COURTESY RYAN OZAWA Ryan Ozawa is flanked by his mom, Myra Ozawa, 76, and his wife, Jennifer Ozawa, 48.

    COURTESY RYAN OZAWA

    Ryan Ozawa is flanked by his mom, Myra Ozawa, 76, and his wife, Jennifer Ozawa, 48.

Since my last column ran, my wife and mother passed away. As a husband and son, I’m devastated. But as your friendly neighborhood technologist, I hope to bring you some hard-won wisdom that can help you today, and help the people who love you tomorrow. Read more

Previous Story
American Savings Bank mandates vaccines for employees

Scroll Up