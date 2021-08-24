The Rainbow Wahine believe they are in good hands with a pair of setters from Texas
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:20 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mylana Byrd competing to be Hawaii’s setter this season and the battle won’t end until opening night.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball player Kate Lang set up a play during practice.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree