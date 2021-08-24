comscore The Rainbow Wahine believe they are in good hands with a pair of setters from Texas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
The Rainbow Wahine believe they are in good hands with a pair of setters from Texas

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Mylana Byrd competing to be Hawaii’s setter this season and the battle won’t end until opening night.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball player Kate Lang set up a play during practice.

Products of the Texas club volleyball circuit, Mylana Byrd and Kate Lang didn’t cross paths until they met up in Manoa last year. Read more

