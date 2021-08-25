Blue Startups begins 13th cohort with 8 companies

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Blue Startups, a top-20 accelerator in the United States, has launched its 13th cohort with new investments in eight early-stage software companies across travel, education, communication and gaming. Read more

Blue Startups, a top-20 accelerator in the United States, has launched its 13th cohort with new investments in eight early-stage software companies across travel, education, communication and gaming.

This year’s batch has global origins with companies hailing from Hawaii, the mainland and Mongolia.

Blue Startups is also returning to in-person programming after a year operating remotely. Over the course of the next 13 weeks, the companies will have the ability to work with mentors locally and internationally to hone their business model and strategy. The program will culminate with a capstone trip to San Francisco for a week of networking and pitching.

Of the eight companies, many are expanding their teams and recruiting skilled individuals to fill various roles including full-time developer. Founders are hoping to recruit from Hawaii, as well as abroad, with remote positions available.

The cohort companies are:

>> CeliTech: A proprietary cellular data platform enabling any business or app to offer eSIM serv­ice and better engage with mobile customers or employees.

>> Mount: An SaaS platform that tracks and monetizes assets for private real estate companies.

>> Hokali: A surf community marketplace that connects students with local vetted coaches.

>> Givespace: A business-to- business marketing platform streamlining giveback and fundraising campaigns for electronic transactions.

>> Shaka Sports: A youth sports focused platform for livestreaming, watching and sharing full games and highlights directly from a phone.

>> TomYo Edtech: An educational technology company with a mission to provide world-class opportunities directly to developing nations’ youth.

>> Inkah: A web extension that allows one to learn Chinese and Korean while browsing the internet and streaming favorite shows, simply by hovering over the words and phrases.

>> Vanta Leagues: Offers developmental leagues for e-sports players.