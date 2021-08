Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Hawaii Baptist Academy has hired Tammy Mori as its director of communications and public relations. Prior to joining HBA, Mori served a variety of clients through her private consulting firm for the past four years providing strategic and marketing services. She also previously served as director of communications for the state Judiciary and the state Department of Transportation, as well as a TV reporter for KHON2 News.

Correction

Maila Gibson-Bandmann’s name was misspelled in a Coldwell Banker Realty hiring announcement of two new independent agents to its Honolulu office that was published Tuesday.

