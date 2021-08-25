Dave Reardon: Super seniors should give Rainbow Warriors an edge this season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Remember when super seniors were what we called aunties and uncles and grandparents who set a good example for the rest of us by exercising and eating healthy?

Well, in the world of college football the term means something else. Because the level of chaos that COVID-19 might cause was unpredictable before last season, the NCAA ruled that everyone gets an extra season of eligibility; in most cases that meant a fifth year (in addition to redshirting) and, hence, super seniors.

And if you have plenty of super seniors, you could be in for a super season.

The good news for University of Hawaii football fans is that the Warriors have a bevy of them — 16 super seniors in all on their roster.

Not all are returning starters. But because of them, UH (5-4, including a bowl win last year) returns its entire starting lineup on defense and seven starters on offense — including all-purpose standout Calvin Turner.

Turner, who has more career yardage than anyone else returning to a Division I team, is a super senior who stands out at any position that involves handling the ball.

All those super seniors also means the Warriors have plenty of depth to work with in coach Todd Graham’s second season.

Experience and maturity are valuable commodities in college football, especially for the 90% or more of programs around the country that always worry about not having quality players ready to jump in when starters are injured.

Even if some super seniors aren’t even scout team players, having 16 more guys around who know how to do things the right way — on the field or off — is a big plus.

It’s why I predict UH will finish its 2021 regular season at 9-4. Even if they lose a game or two they shouldn’t and don’t steal an upset victory along the way, the Warriors will still finish bowl eligible.

GAME 1: AT UCLA

Saturday

A few trends favor the Warriors: They’ve won their past four season openers and the Bruins have lost their past three. UCLA hasn’t had a winning season in five years, and Hawaii has three in a row.

But UCLA has plenty of experience on both sides of the ball, including an NFL-caliber quarterback in Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Brittain Brown exploded for 219 rushing yards in the Bruins’ last game of 2020, a 48-47 loss to Stanford that left them with a 3-4 record.

Brown won’t run that wild in this one, but he’ll be a Week Zero hero for the Bruins. However, of the four losses I pick for UH, this is the one where the Warriors most likely prove me wrong.

Loss, 0-1.

GAME 2: PORTLAND STATE

Sept. 4

The Vikings are the hungriest team on the schedule since their entire 2020 season was wiped out by COVID-19.

Veteran quarterback Davis Alexander displayed no rust in PSU’s first scrimmage of fall camp Monday, completing eight of 12 passes with a touchdown.

UH got its first win at Aloha Stadium against Portland State in 1975, and history repeats itself in the Warriors’ first game at on-campus Ching field. Win, 1-1.

GAME 3: at OREGON STATE

Sept. 11

The Beavers have been less than impressive in four years under Jonathan Smith. Their 9-29 record includes 2-7 last year.

This is a great opportunity for the Warriors to get their first road win against a Power Five team since 2009. There’s no reason to think they’ll squander it like Oregon State did its chances down the stretch in its 31-28 loss to UH at Aloha Stadium in 2019. Win, 2-1.

GAME 4: San Jose State

Sept. 18

The Mountain West champions come to town with the confidence of having beaten Hawaii last year for the first time in their past five meetings. That was at an empty Aloha Stadium, and with the city prohibiting large gatherings through Sept. 22, this will be at an empty T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

If Spartans quarterback Nick Starkel is on target Hawaii will need every edge it can get.

Loss, 2-2.

GAME 5: at New Mexico State

Sept. 25

It’s going to be a long season for the Aggies, who didn’t have one last fall. They were out due to the pandemic, but did play two games this spring, splitting against Tarleton State and Dixie State.

When UH and NMSU were in the WAC together from 2006 to 2011, it didn’t matter if the game was here or in Las Cruces — the Warriors were 7-0, with the score never closer than 11 points. Win, 3-2.

GAME 6: Fresno State

Oct. 2

Graham’s tenure at UH started nicely last year with a 34-19 win at Fresno.

The Bulldogs have a lot of playmakers on offense, led by quarterback Jake Haener, running back Ronnie Rivers and receiver Jalen Cropper. But quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, Turner and crew should be able to match them score-for-score, and more.

Win, 4-2.

GAME 7: at Nevada

Oct. 16

The Warriors eked out a 24-21 home win against the Wolf Pack last year, but Nevada is loaded and favored by many to win the conference.

Quarterback Carson Strong was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year when the Pack went 7-2 last year, averaging three touchdowns and less than half an interception per game and leading in every other meaningful stat.

Hawaii will have to get its third win at Reno another time.

Loss, 4-3.

GAME 8: New Mexico State

Oct. 23

See Game 5.

Win, 5-3.

GAME 9: at Utah State

Oct. 30

The Warriors were blown out 47-10 and 38-0 in their previous two trips to Logan. But that was in 2013 and 2017 when the Aggies were at the top of their game. But they’re a team in transition now, with new coach Blake Anderson, who did well at Arkansas State.

This time it will be worth the trip for the Warriors.

Win, 6-3.

GAME 10: San Diego State

Nov. 6

Hopefully fans will be allowed in the stands for this one, because the Warriors will need a boost against the team that beat them 34-10 last year in San Diego, tied with the Wyoming game for UH’s most lopsided loss in 2020.

This year the Aztecs are a bit of a wild card, still not having settled on a starting quarterback in late August. Jordan Brookshire may have moved ahead of two other candidates, but it’s anyone’s guess who will be behind center in November.

Being an optimist, I’ll say the pandemic numbers are good enough to allow a socially distanced crowd, and Hawaii will be fired up, inspired by 4,500 fans screaming through their masks.

Win, 7-3.

GAME 11: at UNLV

Nov. 13

The Rebels still have way too many questions — including big ones, like who will start at quarterback — to know how much they’ll improve from last year’s 0-6 under first-year coach Marcus Arroyo.

The Warriors make it four victories in a row against the Ninth Island — and for those who need to know these kinds of things, it won’t be close.

Win, 8-3.

GAME 12: Colorado State

Nov. 20

One of those things you don’t talk about in polite company is how much losing the No. 2 quarterback damages a team, because the odds of No. 1 making it through a season without injury are slim — and No. 3 tends not to be game-ready.

Colorado State now has zero experience behind starter Todd Centeio with Matt Valecce’s season-ending injury this week.

Even if Centeio is still on his feet in late November, I like the Warriors’ chances on senior night against a team that played just four games last year, losing three of them.

Win, 9-3.

GAME 13: at Wyoming

Nov. 27

Late November in Laramie? The schedule-maker has a sick sense of humor.

The Warriors lost 31-7 there last October, and the Cowboys are built for bad weather: strong running the ball and stopping their opponents from running the ball.

Loss, 9-4.

