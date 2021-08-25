Trip to Rose Bowl not just another game for University of Hawaii coach Todd Graham, Warriors
By Stephen Tsai
-
Today
- Updated 11:09 p.m.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii tight end Caleb Phillips went through drills during morning football practice on Tuesday.
