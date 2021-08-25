Trip to Rose Bowl not just another game for University of Hawaii coach Todd Graham, Warriors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For this week’s season-opening road trip to California, the University of Hawaii football team will not visit Disneyland.

On Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors instead will be at their version of the happiest place on Earth when they play UCLA at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

“It’s why you coach,” UH coach Todd Graham said of playing on national television at the stadium that is namesake to the one of the most prestigious bowls in college football. “I grew up with my brothers sitting and watching a little 13-inch, black-and-white television watching the Rose Bowl. (Play-by-play) announcer Keith Jackson and the Rose Bowl every year. I’ve been blessed to get an opportunity to see some great places, coach (at) some great places. But (the Rose Bowl) is a special place.”

In a gathering with reporters, Graham mused he would like the Warriors to play all their nonconference games at the Rose Bowl.

“At the end of the day, coach-speak is the field is 53-and-a-third-yards wide and 100 yards long,” Graham said. “Oh no, man, it’s different at the Rose Bowl. It’s different on national television. It better be. We’re not going to have a hard time getting our guys motivated. … We’ve got to play our best. That’s what you sign up for. I can’t wait.”

The Warriors are preparing for a UCLA team that does not shield its intent of establishing a ground attack against an opponent that allowed 211.7 rushing yards per game in 2020.

Last year, the Bruins averaged 5.1 yards per rush and 5.8 yards per first-down carry. Brittain Brown (6.6 yards per rush) and Keegan Jones (9.0-yard average on third down) are back. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson averaged 7.9 yards per keeper and non-sack scramble. The offensive line is deep and experienced.

On the Bruins’ run strategy, Graham said, “That’s what I’d do. I mean, obviously, in every game, the team that can run the ball the most efficiently usually wins. That’s the whole deal. So we anticipate them to come out and have a big commitment to run the ball and try to throw the ball over the top of us.”

The Warriors spent spring training and training camp trying to improve their run defense. They also brought in several defensive linemen. The Warriors, if needed, can rotate 10 defenders on the line.

“This whole training session that we had, our emphasis was on stopping the run,” linebacker Darius Muasau said. “That’s exactly what we’ve been training for.”

Safety Khoury Bethley said: “Last year, (run defense) obviously was our weakness. Any good (offensive coordinator), you’re going to look at the film from last year and see that you’re going to be able to run the ball. We know that coming into the game plan. … We’ve got to come ready to play and stop the run and play physical.”