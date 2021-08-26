comscore Column: End military land leases, militarism; invest in peace instead | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: End military land leases, militarism; invest in peace instead

  • By Ellen-Rae Cachola, Kim Compoc and Darlene Rodrigues
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • Kim Compoc

    Kim Compoc

  • Darlene Rodrigues

    Darlene Rodrigues

  • Ellen-Rae Cachola

    Ellen-Rae Cachola

We are Decolonial Pin@ys, a Honolulu-based organization of Filipinas concerned about the protection of the Hawaiian islands, the Philippine islands, and all peoples under U.S. military occupation. We submit this statement to express our solidarity with kanaka maoli who demand an end to the military leases at Kahuku, Pohakuloa, Poamoho, and Makua so that a proper cleanup can begin. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Worried about RNA vaccines? Get J&J

Scroll Up