comscore Editorial: A closer review of Census count | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: A closer review of Census count

  • Today
  • Updated 6:45 p.m.

It was a rocky year for taking the decennial national Census, and for most other government functions, in 2020. To name one factor, the pandemic curbed the capability to gather information in person from individual households, which meant a fair number of people may have been missed for the count. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: We need to see plan for fighting delta variant; Get vaccinated, act unvaccinated; Police officers have right to defend selves

Scroll Up