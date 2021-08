Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii has announces four new senior vice presidents:

>> Chuck Dando has been promoted to senior vice president and market executive from vice president and market manager of the West Maui Market in Bank of Hawaii’s Branch Division. He joined Bank of Hawaii in April 2018 and currently has 23 years of experience in the financial services industry.

>> Russell Lum has been promoted to senior vice president and director, legal and corporate governance from vice president and corporate counsel in Bank of Hawaii’s Legal and Administration Division. He joined Bank of Hawaii in 2007 and has more than 36 years of extensive experience as an attorney having working with several banks, a local law firm and state government, including Bank of America, HonFed Bank, Ashford &Wriston, City Bank and Central Pacific Bank.

>> Jacqueline Rinehart has joined Bank of Hawaii as senior vice president and program director, contact center transformation, in the Bankoh Client Services Administration Division. Rinehart has more than 21 years of experience, having worked with Fortune 100 companies, start-ups, Fintech and Big 4 consulting environments.

>> Peter Sheehan has been promoted to senior vice president from vice president in the Personal Trust and Fiduciary Wealth Department at Bank of Hawaii. He has more than 28 years of experience in the financial services industry. Sheehan joined the bank in 2008 as a private client services team leader in the Wealth Management Department.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.