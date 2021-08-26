comscore Ann Miller: Scott Simpson hopes to bring fun to University of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ann Miller: Scott Simpson hopes to bring fun to University of Hawaii

  • By Ann Miller
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Almost lost at the lower Manoa campus this summer was a hiring that smacked of sweet fate, to say nothing of flat-out good fortune. Read more

Previous Story
Second Little League World Series trip is extra special for Bagoyo family

Scroll Up