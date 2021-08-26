Ann Miller: Scott Simpson hopes to bring fun to University of Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Almost lost at the lower Manoa campus this summer was a hiring that smacked of sweet fate, to say nothing of flat-out good fortune.

The University of Hawaii’s previous hire as men’s golf coach was a 23-year-old barely off its roster. For 24 seasons, Hilo’s Ronn Miyashiro diligently crafted a program that kept many local kids home and inspired enough local support to make Hawaii one of college golf’s meccas, even if its team wasn’t a serious threat to the big boys.

In June, the Rainbows hired a new guy in his 60s. He is from San Diego, had never applied for a job before and admits he misses Mexican food and In-N-Out Burger.

But on the first resume Scott Simpson ever created he could include chasing down Tom Watson to win the 1987 U.S. Open and capturing another dozen PGA, Japan PGA and PGA Champions titles, along with $12 million or so. He was also the 1977 college player of the year after defending his 1976 NCAA championship, and played Ryder Cup for good measure.

Not for nothing, but after marrying someone who grew up here, Simpson won four Hawaii State Opens as a part-time resident. He and wife Cheryl moved here fulltime in 2014.

Ask him what he wants to accomplish in his first real job and you will never hear an analytical word from Simpson. For him, success has nothing to do with swing speed, reading greens or changing the loft in your club one degree.

“I want them to be so thankful they had a chance to represent their school, their state and their team,” Simpson says. “I want them to look back on their time at UH thinking, ‘Wow, I learned a lot and had so much fun!’”

This exceptionally kind, soft-spoken and patient guy grappled with his temper before finding success in golf. Now that he is no longer competing after 40-plus years, the son of school teachers has discovered he has a real passion for … teaching.

“When my wife and I decided to live in Hawaii the rest of our life I wanted to see if I could be a teacher,” Simpson says. “I really enjoy helping the kids. … It’s so much fun seeing them get better. I really want to invest in those kids’ lives.”

Scott has been hooked on Hawaii since he came here as a junior golfer — “the people, the culture and the laid-back lifestyle. I love the warm weather and every day I put on shorts and slippers. We love the food, the music and the beaches. … I always feel relaxed in Hawaii.”

He is also passionate about UH sports — every one. To be able to coach in Manoa never crossed his mind, until he volunteered to help the Wahine program the last two years, and found it “so much fun.”

He helped with their short games and golf’s mind games. But mostly, Simpson’s focus is on players’ futures.

“My priorities are to help the kids in any way I can,” he says. “I will emphasize them doing well in school, being good, respectful and thankful people and good golfers. My main goal isn’t focused on results. I feel like those will come.”

Simpson speaks of teaching players to commit to shots, control what they can control, deal with pressure and trust their games. He favors folks who don’t quit and insists “Talent is good, but it is never enough to become a great player.”

That might be the extent of his “analytics.” Mostly he talks about fun, finding the finest equipment and practice courses for his team, working in collaboration with the Wahine and giving his players every opportunity for success — whatever that might be.

He is not a goal guy. He feels a higher calling.

“What we can do is work hard, work on the right things, and commit to improving and going forward,” Simpson says. “I will never get mad at kids for bad shots or bad choices as long as they have thought about things and have a reason for what they try.

“I don’t like to see kids just going through the motions and not giving it their best. If they give each shot their best I think that is a success and the score is not nearly as important.”

He believes Miyashiro “left a good core group of players.” They will be joined by 2019 Hawaii State High School champ Jake Sequin, who worked with Simpson while he was at Mid-Pacific Institute — a wedge away from Manoa. Simpson is quick to add Sequin plans to major in engineering.

Simpson hopes Sequin will be the first of many more great Hawaii players to come.

“A lot of kids in Hawaii assume they are going to the mainland, especially the top players,” he says. “I’m hoping if I coach here they will think about staying home.”

For those from farther away who are hooked by a team’s ability to land a coveted spot in a tournament here, he offers another thought: “Why go to Hawaii for a week when you can go there for a whole college career.”

If they do, an In-N-Out Burger could be theirs on the next road trip.