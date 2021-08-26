Chaminade, UH Hilo picked second

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo tied for second in the Pacific West Conference women’s volleyball preseason poll released on Wednesday.

The Silverswords and Vulcans finished with 103 points in voting of the conference coaches, three points behind two-time defending champion Azusa Pacific. Chaminade received six first-place votes to three for Azusa Pacific and one each for UH Hilo and No. 4 Biola.

Chaminade opens the season Saturday in the Hawaii-Alaska Challenge with Alaska and Alaska Anchorage visiting McCabe Gym. UH Hilo opens on Sept. 10 in the Hawaii Challenge, also at McCabe Gym.

>> Fans will not be allowed to attend Chaminade’s home events in the coming weeks, starting with this weekend’s volleyball and soccer matches, the school announced on Wednesday.

Along with the volleyball tournament at McCabe Gym, the Silersword men’s soccer team faces Hawaii Pacific University at Saint Louis Field on Saturday.

The Chaminade athletic department will provide streaming video of all women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer matches free of charge.

A release said from the school said the decision on admitting fans “will be re-evaluated based on updated advisories from state and city officials.”