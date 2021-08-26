Interscholastic League of Honolulu ready for some football

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is one common thread through every ILH football program as the regular-season opener nears. Read more

There is one common thread through every ILH football program as the regular-season opener nears.

Question marks aplenty from Saint Louis, a four-time defending Open Division champion, to Pac-Five, a Division II program with a new coach and no home to call its own.

Damien will visit ‘Iolani on Friday to kick off the regular season. Game time is 3:15 p.m. at Eddie Hamada Field. Later, Pac-Five takes on Saint Louis II in a 5 p.m. battle at Aloha Stadium, followed by Kamehameha and Punahou at 7:30 p.m.

No spectators are allowed, but live streams and telecasts will be available.

“I think the fans are excited to watch high school football again,” ILH football coordinator Wendell Look said. “You know, it’s an exciting time, but it’s a different time. It all comes down to the kids. You give them an opportunity to create experiences and memories for themselves, which they deserve.”

Half of the league ushers in new coaches. At Punahou, Nate Kia was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach, replacing longtime coach Kale Ane. At Damien, the recent resignation of Eddie Klaneski led to the promotion of offensive coordinator Anthony “Bones” Tuitele to the head coaching position.

At Pac-Five, Kena Heffernan takes over a program that lost a field and locker room when charter member Mid-Pacific discontinued its rental contract.

The longtime coaches remain — Look at ‘Iolani, Ron Lee at Saint Louis and Abu Ma‘afala at Kamehameha. Lee is in his first season as Saint Louis head coach after years as offensive coordinator under his brother, Cal Lee. Ron Lee also was a head coach at Kaiser when the Cougars won the Oahu Prep Bowl in 1979.

The schedule will include “I-AA” teams from Kamehameha and Saint Louis, which are actually the junior varsity squads. No JV player will be activated to the varsity once the season begins.

With strict protocols at practice and game sites, the ILH was able to play spring sports with playoffs and championships, and now fall sports are in action.

“I just thank God we’re playing football,” Ma‘afala said.

Open Division

KAMEHAMEHA WARRIORS

Ma‘afala is pleased with the progress of the offensive line.

“I like our O-line a lot. They are five as one, and they help us to set a tone up front that will help us be successful,” he said.

Running backs Noah Bartley and Michael Mahiai will benefit.

“They are dynamic and remind me of ’Thunder and Lightning’ from USC. Bartley is a slasher like Reggie Bush and Mahiai is that physical, between-the-tackles runner who looks for contact,” Ma‘afala said.

The quarterback position has three talented candidates in Keali‘i Ah Yat, Dwight Apao and Ku Keopuhiwa.

“We are going to need all of them at some point in this season,” Ma‘afala noted.

Defensively, Makoa Kupahu and Micah Kaonohi-Kaihenui are pillars in the trenches.

“They do a great job of pushing the defense and giving their best effort whenever they are out there,” said Ma‘afala, who was also a standout defensive lineman at Kamehameha. “They do a great job of pushing the defense and giving their best effort.”

Dylan Palama sparks the linebacker group and Evan Rau leads the secondary.

“We have guys that can make plays for us and, best of all, they play together,” Ma‘afala said.

PUNAHOU BUFFANBLU

John-Keawe Sagapolutele had a remarkable freshman season in 2019 after Hugh Brady’s season-ending injury.

Akamu Moeava is one of the veterans on a stalwart offensive line.

“Our returning starters from the 2019 season — Tevarua Tafiti, John-Keawe Sagapolutele and Akamu Moeava — have definitely stepped up as leaders this year, and they set the tempo for our team,” Kia said.

Tui Muti bolsters the offensive line. Ean Waikiki, a receiver/running back, is another key piece of the offensive scheme.

The defensive side of the ball is where the Buffanblu have been consistently superb for several seasons. Tafiti, a defensive end/linebacker, has made his commitment to Stanford out of a list of more than 15 offers. Defensive end Kielan Siamani bolsters the front seven, as does linebacker Blayne Shiraki.

Will Straton and Travis Ross spark the secondary.

“Excitement. Our players, coaches and support staff have worked hard over the past months, and we are excited to play an actual game,” Kia said. “Since the three of us — Punahou, Saint Louis and Kamehameha — have been practicing and preparing for so long, these initial games will be our first true look at each other.”

SAINT LOUIS CRUSADERS

The Crusaders returned from Las Vegas on Monday with some clarity about where they stand. The 42-21 loss to nationally-ranked Bishop Gorman gave Lee and his staff a chance to filter through the plusses and minuses in their first game since ’19.

Quarterback AJ Bianco faced pressure throughout the contest, but did not throw an interception (10-for-28, 195 yards). He also ran for a touchdown and finished with 42 rushing yards.

The offensive line, led by center Ethan Spencer (committed to Hawaii), La‘akea Kapoi (San Diego State) and Jonah Savaiinaea (Arizona), is the strength of the team.

Sophomore Oha Kamakawiwo‘ole was 4-for-13, with 74 yards and one touchdown in relief.

Ola Apduhan rushed for 65 yards on 14 carries and scored a TD in his debut as a starting running back. Trech Kekahuna led the Crusaders with four receptions for 83 yards against Bishop Gorman. Jaysen de Laura (2-74), Yosei Takahashi (2-53), Chyler DeSilva (2-21, TD) are part of a deep, talented pass-catching group.

Devon Tauefa, who has three offers, and speedy Nicholas Delgadillo are also key to the four-wide offense.

Linebackers Tasi Tadio and Iona Purcell are crucial components of a relatively young defense. Senior defensive back Kona Moore brings experience, and sophomore defensive end Julian Savaiinaea is one of several young players in the trenches hoping to make a big difference.

Having a bye week helps the Crusaders, who did not get back to practice until Wednesday. Students and coaches are required to get tested in order to be on campus, even if they are vaccinated. The down time is embraced.

“It takes time to tighten things up,” Lee said. “We’ve got to fix things real quick. It starts at the top. We’ve got to do a better job coaching. It wasn’t the loss that bothers me. It was the way we played. We didn’t play very well and that’s my fault. We need to pick it up the next couple of weeks. I feel confident we will.”

Division I

DAMIEN MONARCHS

The Monarchs enter the season with a new head coach and just a small number of experienced players. The roster is hovering just above the ILH minimum of 30, but conditioning has been a major priority.

“It’s not a concern at all,” said Tuitele, a 2009 Damien graduate. “We just need everyone to be healthy. Old school football. Ironman football.”

Opportunities to play are great on Houghtailing Street. Sophomore Jensen Tanele is getting his shot at quarterback.

“He’s the best athlete that we have. He can throw the ball and run the ball,” Tuitele said. “He’s played quarterback before, but it’s his first time playing varsity there. The two scrimmages we’ve played, once he gets in a rhythm, he shows why we have him there at that position.”

The offensive line is led by senior guard Rustyn “Lawa” Ah Yat and junior center Christler Cristobal.

“It all feeds off our senior, Lawa. He’s a two-way guy, trying to lead us and give our line that confidence. Christler, for a young kid coming in, he wants to be the leader of the line, taking charge and making line calls. Them two being able to communicate is an A-plus.”

Damien’s ground attack will involve Peyton Dalmacio and Sylas Alaimalo.

“Peyton is more of a downhill guy, one cut and go. He’s somebody who can do the job. Sylas plays slot, too. Plays both ways,” Tuitele said.

Wide receiver Kamalii Labalan is a 6-foot-1 target with plenty of potential. He considered transferring to Utah, but opted to stay home.

Jayce “J-boy” Jay-Pedro and Brayden Faurot are talented defensive ends. Kahiau Young brings experience to the linebacking corps.

“Kahiau, J-boy and Brayden are the only three who really played in a varsity game,” Tuitele noted. “Kahiau can rally the boys around and keep their energy up. We’re looking at him as a leader.”

A young secondary is led by Kela Chinen-Zablan.

“We’re trying to keep it simple. Me and my coaching staff are trying to just let the kids play, and understand that the last time they played, most of them never played varsity football. It’s the same predicament for everybody else around the island,” Tuitele said. “Let them have fun, not put too much things on their plate.”

‘IOLANI RAIDERS

The Raiders’ defense, guided by coordinator Delbert Tengan, employs numerous hybrid-type defenders. Stirling Sakashita, Jacob Gaudi and Asher Matsui are run stoppers who can cover, while linebacker Ryan Tsuruda leads the front seven.

Sakashita (5-10, 165), Gaudi (5-9, 170) and Matsui (5-9, 155) are among the Raiders who are listed as HYBRID on the team roster.

Micah Hoomanawanui (5-11, 165), a junior, is at quarterback. Running back Brody Bantolina (5-8, 160) figures to get plenty of work running behind trench men Raynne Passi (5-11, 225) and Tristan Kim (5-9, 180). Wide receiver Kai Preusser (5-11, 175) and slotback Lathan Mokiao (5-5, 140) lead the pass catching corps.

Allison Chang, a junior, is ‘Iolani’s placekicker.

Division II

PAC-FIVE WOLFPACK

In ’19, the ‘Pack went 6-3 in Division II interleague play, but didn’t have an opportunity to play in the state tourney. Since then, they’ve lost their practice field at Mid-Pacific, a host of veteran assistant coaches departed to Castle, and Kip Botelho is no longer the head coach.

A handful of players from the ’19 squad are part of a roster of 34 players. Heffernan, athletic director at Pacific Buddhist Academy, is optimistic and emphasizing an all-for-one mindset.

“They want it to be about the team. We’ve got to do it for each other,” he said. “It’s not about singling out players. We just pull these guys up, never above or below. Just be by their side.”

The program was close to extinction at one point during the pandemic. Some players transferred out. Pac-Five hosted a football clinic that proved to be a turning point.

Division I-AA

KAMEHAMEHA I-AA

JV head coach Wade Inn ushers the Warriors into varsity play.

“We are just excited for the opportunity to play football after all this time off because of COVID,” he said.

Offensive lineman Hudson Lee is one of the leaders on offense.

“He lifts the people around him in the trenches and sets the tone for our team,” Inn said.

SAINT LOUIS I-AA

The experiment will be intriguing to see as JV teams from Open Division programs take on the ILH’s D-I and D-II programs. Jaron Sagapolutele, younger brother of Punahou’s John-Keawe Sagapolutele, is a freshman quarterback on the Crusaders’ ‘B’ squad.