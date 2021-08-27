Off the News: Afghanistan still a war zone

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Condolences pour in for the loss of dozens in Thursday’s suicide bombings outside Kabul’s airport. U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, a Hawaii Air National Guard officer, was one who acknowledged the sacrifice of service members who died helping thousands desperate to fly out of Afghanistan.

This was a reminder of the urgency to carry out the evacuation, he said. Yes, but it’s also a reminder that, regardless of the objective to end the U.S. part of the war, Afghanistan will remain a war zone for years to come.

Extended free testing for Oahu adults

Given the recent increase in demand for COVID-19 testing — spurred by the delta variant’s surge — it’s a welcome relief that the city’s mobile lab at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will extend free testing to Oahu residents for another week, through Sept. 4.

The lab offers the PCR mid-turbinate test, which can provide results within six hours. Clients must preregister online at oahucitypass.lumisight.com, and secure a QR code. Registrants must present a valid state ID displaying their Oahu address. For more information, call (833) 560-0997, email covidresponse@kidneyhi.org, or visit kidneyhi.org.