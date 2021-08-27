comscore Off the News: Afghanistan still a war zone | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Afghanistan still a war zone

  • Today
  • Updated 6:48 p.m.

Condolences pour in for the loss of dozens in Thursday’s suicide bombings outside Kabul’s airport. U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, a Hawaii Air National Guard officer, was one who acknowledged the sacrifice of service members who died helping thousands desperate to fly out of Afghanistan. Read more

