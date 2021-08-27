Afghanistan bombings weigh on Vice President Kamala Harris’ stop in Hawaii
- By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:52 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
POOL PHOTOS VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, waved Thursday as they boarded Air Force Two to return to Washington from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
-
POOL PHOTOS VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS
The vice president with Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree