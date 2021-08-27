comscore Afghanistan bombings weigh on Vice President Kamala Harris’ stop in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Afghanistan bombings weigh on Vice President Kamala Harris’ stop in Hawaii

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • POOL PHOTOS VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, waved Thursday as they boarded Air Force Two to return to Washington from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

    Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, waved Thursday as they boarded Air Force Two to return to Washington from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

  • POOL PHOTOS VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS The vice president with Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

    The vice president with Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

The first trip to Vietnam by a sitting vice president — Kamala Harris — was overshadowed by the ongoing rush to evacuate civilians from Kabul airport in Afghanistan and then affected by the tragedy of two suicide bombings. Read more

