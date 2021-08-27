City narrows down new landfill sites to 4 locations
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:25 p.m.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2014
The Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill is slated to shut down in March 2028, and the city must select a new location by the end of December 2022.
