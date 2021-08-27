comscore City narrows down new landfill sites to 4 locations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
City narrows down new landfill sites to 4 locations

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2014 The Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill is slated to shut down in March 2028, and the city must select a new location by the end of December 2022.

The city has identified four locations to replace the island’s only municipal landfill, Waimanalo Gulch, on the West side of Oahu. Read more

